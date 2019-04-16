//Nathan’s Famous Looking for Valdosta Eaters

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Competitive eaters, on your marks!

Nathan’s Famous will host the Georgia qualifier for its annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at 2pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event will take place at Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4th, 2019, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

Top-ranked competitive eaters in attendance will include #8-ranked Adrian Morgan from New Orleans, LA, and #28-ranked Brian Dudzinsky of Phoenixville, PA, among a field of up to 13 competitors from across the nation.

“The launch of the Nathan’s Famous hot dog-eating contest circuit means that we are on our way toward the most exciting day of the year: July 4,” said Phil McCann, Senior Director of Marketing of Nathan’s Famous. “We are seeking new talent in Valdosta to represent our nation on the most patriotic day of the year.”

“The Nathan’s hot dog-eating contest is a holiday celebration that is recognized across the globe,” said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. “There is no greater honor on July 4 than competing against the greatest eaters in the world on the big stage in Coney Island.”

Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California, currently holds the title of hot dog-eating world champion after defeating rising star Carmen Cincotti and setting a new world record and Coney Island record of 74 hot dogs and buns in 2018. Miki Sudo of Las Vegas, Nevada, will defend her title as female champion, having consumed 37 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2018. Miki’s all-time best is 41 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

In recent years, an estimated 35,000 fans have traveled to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in person. The live telecast of the event has consistently attracted millions of viewers since ESPN first aired the contest in 2004.

According to legend,the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest has occurred each July4t​h in Coney Island, N.Y., since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the beloved restaurant. MLE, the governing body of all stomach-centric sports, sanctions the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Circuit and ensures the contests are judged professionally and that safety standards are in place at each event.

Those interested in competing in the Georgia qualifier should visit​ ​www.majorleagueeating.com​ to obtain information and register. All competitors must be over 18 years of age.










