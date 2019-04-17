//Mercer University And WGTC Sign Transfer Agreement

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Mercer University and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently signed a new transfer articulation agreement through 2024.

“We are excited to present new opportunities for students to achieve success as leaders through our partnership with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College,” said Mercer Provost Dr. D. Scott Davis. “Wiregrass’ commitment to preparing students with the skills needed to thrive in today’s world mirrors that of Mercer, and I am confident that our partnership will bring to light a new path for future students to achieve their personal, professional and educational goals.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Wiregrass students enrolled in eligible associate degree programs may pursue bachelor’s degrees from Mercer’s School of Engineering and Tift College of Education in the areas of early childhood/special education, industrial management and technical communication.

“Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is so very appreciative to Mercer University for allowing us to be a part of creating additional pathways for our students to continue their academic pursuits,” said Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “Mercer has both guided us and partnered with us in creating these advanced educational opportunities. It is evident that when it comes to helping create a better educated workforce for Georgia, Mercer University is willing and able to lead.”

Representatives of Mercer and Wiregrass gathered on the University’s Macon campus on April 15 for a formal signing of the agreement.