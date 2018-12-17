//VSU Holiday Closing Schedule
VSU Holiday Closing Schedule

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the holidays.

VSU will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Spring semester classes will start on Monday, Jan. 14.

 

