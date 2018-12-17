Local NewsDecember 17, 2018 VSU Holiday Closing Schedule Share with friendsVALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the holidays. VSU will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Spring semester classes will start on Monday, Jan. 14. TAGS: vsuVSU Christmas hoursVSU holiday closing schedule Related posts Story of a Scam ArtistAuthorities Looking for Burglar-at-LargeGeorgia Gamers Compete in Wiregrass…Justus Flanigan’s Big Day at…VFD Partners with DFACS for…VFD Rescues Four Children from…Westside Elementary School Holds Toy…VLCDA Hosts Education and Industry:…VSU Prof Study Reveals Potential…Valdosta Daily Times Among Bomb…