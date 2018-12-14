//VECA Students Read at Sallas Mahone

VALDOSTA – VECA 11th graders enjoyed a morning of performing holiday stories, “The Goofy Reindeer” and “Br’er Rabbit’s Christmas,” for students at Sallas Mahone.

On Tuesday, December 11, VECA 11th graders enjoyed a morning of performing holiday stories, “The Goofy Reindeer” and “Br’er Rabbit’s Christmas,” for primary school students at Sallas Mahone Elementary. The students also served snacks and read to students who each received a wrapped book. Four other VECA student groups–ranging from 10th thru 12th grades–participated in the annual book drive and book reading/performances for VCS’s elementary students, organized by VCS staff member, Kiley Cashwell. VECA participation was at an all-time high this year at 54 students, supervised by teachers Timeka Ross and Traci Jones. Thanks to Dr. Hudson, Dr. McKinney and Ms. Cashwell for getting us there and getting us where we needed to be to make a difference in children’s lives this holiday season.