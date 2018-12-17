//Authorities Looking for Burglar-at-Large

Share with friends













LOWNDES – On December 11 deputies were dispatched to the reported burglary of a storage container located in a west Lowndes County neighborhood. The storage container belongs to a package delivery company and was used to stage packages pending delivery. Deputies learned a male driving a red Chevrolet Impala entered the neighborhood under the guise he was taking the assigned delivery worker lunch. He exited approximately twenty minutes later with numerous packages in his vehicle. It was later discovered that these packages had been stolen from the storage unit.

With the assistance from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County investigators were able to identify the suspect as David Denzel Reynolds, 25, who resides in Quitman, Georgia. A warrant for burglary was obtained by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Other warrants are pending by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office. David Reynolds is known to frequent Brooks, Lowndes and Madison County.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating David Reynolds. If you have information as to his location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900 or after hours, the Lowndes County Communications Center at 229-245-5270.