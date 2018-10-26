//Valdosta City Council Meeting Approves Social Media Policy, Sewer Pump, Airport Improvements

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The regular session Valdosta City Council meeting on Thursday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall was brief.

On the agenda was Consideration of an Ordinance for a Social Media Policy for city employees, which was approved. This was presented as a means of insuring employees have an outline of how to best represent the City of Valdosta when using social media.

Also on the agenda was Consideration of a Resolution authorizing acceptance of a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to proceed with improvements to a taxi way at Valdosta Regional Airport. This, it was pointed out, would be at no cost to City of Valdosta.

Under Bids, Contracts, Agreements and Expenditures, Consideration of Bids for the purchase of an Emergency Standby Portable Diesel Sewer Pump for the Utilities Department was approved. The department currently has three pumps which are moved around according to need. Pointed out was how during Hurricane Irma those three struggled.

There were no citizens present and the meeting was adjourned early.