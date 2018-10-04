//The Valdosta Police Department is Hiring New Officers

If you meet the requirements, please bring your identification and $15.00 cash for the scoring fee to the City Hall Annex Building, located at 300 N. Lee Street in Valdosta. Testing begins at 9:00 a.m. sharp.

Visit https://www.valdostacity.com/employment-opportunity for minimum requirements and benefit information.

If you have any questions, please contact Lieutenant Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3107.