//SGMC Promotes Luke and Ramirez

VALDOSTA, GA – South Georgia Medical Center recently announced that two long-term employees have received promotions. Don Luke was named Director of Operations for the Smith Northview Campus and Trinh B. Ramirez was named Director of Business Intelligence.

Beginning his career at SGMC as a phlebotomist in 1989, Luke has worked as the histology supervisor in the main lab for 23 years. In his new role, Luke will provide administrative oversight of the day-to-day operations for all services lines located at the Smith Northview Campus/Outpatient Plaza and Urgent Care.

Luke received his Bachelor’s degree in Management from Valdosta State University and completed an MBA in Healthcare Administration at VSU.

In his spare time, Luke says he is a lifelong learner. He loves books and computers. Don is married to Jana Luke and they are parents to four children.

Trinh Ramirez began her career in health care in 2005 and has worked in numerous roles from unit clerk to charge nurse. After receiving her nursing degree in 2008, she completed a Bachelors of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Accounting and MSN in Nursing Informatics. She joined the Internal Audit department at SGMC in 2012. Ramirez brings a wealth of knowledge in both accounting and nursing to her new role that will include financial planning for the health system and business intelligence/data analysis.

Aside from her duties at SGMC, Ramirez is a US Air Force Reservist Nurse and is always trained and ready to serve our country. Trinh is married to Loyd Ramirez and they have three children.

SGMC congratulates these employees for assuming these important leadership roles.