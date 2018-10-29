//PGM Choose Kind Initiative

Share with friends













LOWNDES – This year, Pine Grove Middle School (PGM) chose “Choose Kind” as their school-wide theme. PGM has been choosing to be kind through numerous acts of kindness they have shown throughout the beginning of the year. Recently, three clubs at PGM collaborated with each other for South Georgia’s Partnership to End Homelessness 10th Annual Event, “Have a Heart for Homeless.” Those clubs were Pine Grove Middle’s Lowndes Youth Leadership Exploration and Development (Y-LEAD) Leadership Organization, the Young Men of Excellence (YME) Club, and the Ladies of Excellence (LOE) Club. Students donated toiletry items, clothing items, blankets, and other necessities for homeless individuals. The “Choose Kind” movement at “The Grove” is strongly thriving, and we will continue to spread kindness throughout the year.

Club sponsors are as follows: Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill (Y-LEAD); Coach Derrick Yarbrough, Coach Matt Crews, Coach Joe James, Mr. Dillion Swilley, and Coach Jon Rogers (YME); and Ms. Alchanda Mayfield, Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Ms. Sandy Alcidonice, Mrs. Heather Morin, and Mrs. Brittany Carswell (LOE).