//VHS Homecoming “Feels Like Home to Me” Schedule

Dress Up Days:

Wednesday (October 3) : House Divided – Georgia or Florida (or any college tee)

Thursday : Home Away From Home – Dress like a Tacky Tourist or Beach Day

Tuesday : Rolling with the Homies – Twin Day/Group Day

Wednesday : Home on the Range – Western

Thursday : Home for the Holidays – Dress like Your Favorite Holiday

Friday : Home is Where the Heart Is – Show your WILDCAT PRIDE!!! Wear Black and Gold!

The Talent Show :

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

Admission: $2

Valdosta High School Lunchroom

See Johnathon Headen in room 1601-150 if you wish to participate.

The Pep Rally :

Friday, October 12, 2018

Valdosta High School Gymnasium

The Parade :

Friday, October 12, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

Line-up will begin at 2:30 pm on Brookwood Drive and Slater St. The parade will head north on Patterson St. crossing over E. College St, E. Moore St., Alden Ave., Park Ave., Woodrow Wilson Dr., Cowart Ave., Pendleton Dr., and Burton St., Participants will enter the main entrance of Valdosta Middle School and exit onto Burton St., heading toward N. Oak St. (Download entry form below.)

The Game :

Valdosta Wildcats vs Coffee County Trojans

Friday, October 12, 2018 @ 8:00 pm

The Dance :

Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Valdosta High School Lunchroom

Admission: $20 in advance, no tickets will be sold at the door. Tracy Jackson and Sharon Lawson will begin selling tickets on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 in the lunchroom.

Dress code: Gentlemen must wear dress slacks or khakis with a belt or suspenders. Tennis shoes, hat, and jeans will not be permitted. Gentlemen may wear a button down shirt with a tie or a polo style shirt with a collar. Ladies must wear dresses that are more than fingertip length. The dresses may be strapless, one-shoulder or spaghetti strapped, but they cannot be low-cut, completely backless, have a high slit, or have cut-outs.