//Rep. Austin Scott To Have Mobile Office Hours In Valdosta

TIFTON, GA – Today, U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) announced upcoming mobile office hours. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with a number of federal issues ranging from Medicare and Social Security to veterans’ benefits.
We encourage those who have questions on various issues to come by during these hours and meet privately with staff. Please call either Rep. Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175 or Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776 for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office. Details of the events are below:
Cochran
Cochran-Bleckley Library
Jeffersonville
Twiggs County Library
Forsyth
Monroe County Library
Eastman
Dodge County Library
Thomasville
Thomas County Library
Valdosta
Wiregrass Tech College
4089 Val Tech Road, Brooks Building, Azalea Room
Valdosta, GA 31602
Nashville
Carrie Dorsey Perry Library
Adel
Cook County Library
Ocilla
Irwin County Library
Ashburn
Turner County Agriculture Building