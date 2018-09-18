//Rep. Austin Scott To Have Mobile Office Hours In Valdosta

Share with friends













Staff from Rep. Scott’s office will be able to assist constituents with a number of federal issues ranging from Medicare and Social Security to veterans’ benefits.

TIFTON, GA – Today, U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) announced upcoming mobile office hours. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with a number of federal issues ranging from Medicare and Social Security to veterans’ benefits.

We encourage those who have questions on various issues to come by during these hours and meet privately with staff. Please call either Rep. Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175 or Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776 for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office. Details of the events are below:

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Cochran

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cochran-Bleckley Library

103 North 3rd Street

Cochran, GA 31014

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Jeffersonville

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Twiggs County Library

109 Main Street

Jeffersonville, GA 31044

Forsyth

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monroe County Library

62 West Main Street

Forsyth, GA 31029

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Eastman

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Dodge County Library

531 2nd Avenue

Eastman, GA 31023

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Thomasville

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thomas County Library

201 N. Madison Street

Thomasville, GA 31792

Valdosta

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wiregrass Tech College

4089 Val Tech Road, Brooks Building, Azalea Room

Valdosta, GA 31602

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Nashville

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Carrie Dorsey Perry Library

315 W. Marion Avenue

Nashville, GA 31639

Adel

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cook County Library

213 E. 2nd Street

Adel, GA 31620

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Ocilla

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Irwin County Library

310 South Beech Street

Ocilla, GA 31774

Ashburn

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Turner County Agriculture Building

222 Rockhouse Road

Ashburn, GA 31714