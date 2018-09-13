//Hurricane Evacuees: Free Admission to Lowndes Vikings Homecoming Game

LOWNDES – Lowndes County Schools recognizes these are difficult times for those who have had to leave their homes behind. Because many Hurricane Florence evacuees have sought refuge in Lowndes County, the Lowndes County School System invites you to be our guest Friday night (September 14) at Martin Stadium on the campus of Lowndes High School.
Lowndes Vikings will face the Lincoln Trojans
Homecoming Game
Simply show an ID from an evacuated zone, you and your family will be admitted free to the visitor’s seating side of our stadium. The visitor’s side is the east stands, closest to Norman Drive. Martin Stadium is located at 1606 Norman Driveon the campus of Lowndes High School. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m.