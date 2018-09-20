//Fifth Arrest Made in Armed Robbery, False Imprisonment Investigation

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department Detectives have continued following up on this case and were able to identify 19-year-old Zakia Janay Carter as the fifth subject in the investigation of a September 17 incident which occurred at the New Valdosta Inn.

A victim reported being held unwillingly and assaulted, then taken elsewhere to obtain property.

Arrest warrants for Armed Robbery, False imprisonment, Kidnapping, and Battery were signed on four others, which included Samuel Thomas, 26, Jemario Smith, 23, Dexter Harper, 31, and Amiyia Wilson, 17. At the time, the fifth suspect, Carter, was still at-large.

Carter was taken into custody Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. without incident and she was transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This case illustrates the tireless service of the detectives and the uniformed patrol officers on this case to see it through to completion,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.