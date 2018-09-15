//American Sign Language Club to host Story Time at New Library

VALDOSTA – The American Sign Language Club will be holding ASL Story Time on September 29 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the new public library on Julia Drive.

Bring your deaf, hard of hearing, or hearing children to watch both deaf adults and VSU students take turns signing and reading stories in American Sign Language. This storytelling inspires children into the world of visual imagination. Meet some members of the local Deaf community and learn some sign language. This event is co-hosted by: South Georgia Deaf Community & American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University.

