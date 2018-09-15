//American Sign Language Club to host Story Time at New Library

VALDOSTA – The American Sign Language Club will be holding ASL Story Time on September 29 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the new public library on Julia Drive.
Bring your deaf, hard of hearing, or hearing children to watch both deaf adults and VSU students take turns signing and reading stories in American Sign Language. This storytelling inspires children into the world of visual imagination. Meet some members of the local Deaf community and learn some sign language. This event is co-hosted by: South Georgia Deaf Community & American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University.
“The goal of this event is to promote literacy for deaf and hard of hearing children in South Georgia,” said Haley Chaney, one of the ASL Story Time organizers. “The American Sign Language Club frequently partners with the South Georgia Deaf Community and the club wants to encourage parents to read to their children! Hearing children are also encouraged to attend for a fun time of learning some sign language.”
All stories will be both signed using ASL and voiced in English