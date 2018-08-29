//Valdosta Fire Department to host “Fill the Boot” Drive

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association “Fill the Boot” Drive this weekend to raise money to benefit children and adults affected by muscle disease throughout the Valdosta area.

The event runs from Thursday, August 30, to Saturday, September 1, from 3pm – 7pm each day. Firefighters will be at the local Wal-Mart Supercenter (3274 Inner Perimeter Road), the local Winn Dixie store (3200 N. Ashley St.), Sam’s Club (450 Norman Dr.), and Piggly Wiggly (2113 Bemiss Rd.).

Funds raised through the 2017 “Fill the Boot Drive” will help support the MDA’s programs such as research, specialized health care services, and day-to-day support for those struggling with the disease.