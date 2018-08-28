//New Interim Valdosta Police Chief to be Named Friday, Aug 31
August 28, 2018

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will announce the new Interim Police Chief on Friday, August 31, at 2 p.m. at the Toombs Street Valdosta Police Department headquarters.

Police Chief as Chief Brian Childress will be retiring effective September 1.

