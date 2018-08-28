Local NewsAugust 28, 2018 New Interim Valdosta Police Chief to be Named Friday, Aug 31 Share with friendsVALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will announce the new Interim Police Chief on Friday, August 31, at 2 p.m. at the Toombs Street Valdosta Police Department headquarters. Police Chief as Chief Brian Childress will be retiring effective September 1. TAGS: brian childresscity of valdostainterim chiefValdosta Police Chiefvaldosta police departmentvpd Related posts Local Attorney Sam Dennis Travels…Annual Teacher of the Year…VFD Responds to House Fire…Dozens of Felons and Gang…Identity thief sentenced for stealing…GBI Investigates Kidnapping and Sexual…Valdosta Traffic Management Upgrading Traffic…Wiregrass’ Cosmetology Recognized Among Top…Water Service Replacement scheduled for…VFD Responds to House Fire…