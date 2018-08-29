//Metro 17 Produces Videos to Teach Citizens About Local Gov: “Keeping You Informed”

Share with friends













By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – A video series produced by the City of Valdosta’s Metro 17 staff strives to educate citizens about local government. The “Keeping You Informed” series will spotlight issues throughout different departments in the City of Valdosta.

“We wanted a platform to educate citizens on specific issues. A lot of times there are things out there or programs out there that citizens don’t know about, and we wanted another way to inform them of these programs,” says Media Coordinator, Marcus McConico. “Things that will not only help our employees, but our city as a whole.”

“Keeping You Informed” will be showcased on the city’s website and on social media. The goal is to reach citizens and encourage them to follow the tips provided in the videos. The videos will be released every two weeks. Metro 17 partners with Valdosta State University student interns to produce the “Keeping You Informed” videos.

To see the first episode featuring the city’s FOG program, you can visit the Metro 17 section at the bottom of the City of Valdosta website.