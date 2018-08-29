//Clinch Memorial Hospital Awarded $750,000 Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant

Share with friends













Press Release:

Homerville, GA – The Georgia Department of Community Health’s State Office of Rural Health recently announced that Clinch Memorial Hospital will receive a $750,000 Phase IV Rural Health Stabilization Grant from the Georgia Department of Community Health.

The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant was created in 2014 to identify the needs of community hospitals and provide potential solutions to help rural Georgians maintain local access to physicians and hospital services. Clinch Memorial Hospital’s participation will continue until June of 2019.

“Clinch Memorial Hospital is working hard to develop the services which our community needs and deserves, and we want our community to know they have a great hospital right here in Homerville.” says Angela Ammons, CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital. “We are pleased to be selected for participation in this program. Right now, we are evaluating and identifying programs that will have the greatest positive impact for the health of Clinch County and all the surrounding communities that we serve.”

“Also, as part of this program, we will be forming a Community Health Care Workgroup to gather input from our various community partners,” adds Ammons. “Using the Rural Hospital Stabilization Committee’s recommended “hub-and-spoke” model, Clinch Memorial Hospital will serve as the “hub” of the project. And, our “spokes” will be other health care providers in our coverage area like ambulance services, school nurses, nursing homes, public health departments, local physicians, as well as local government officials and area employers.”