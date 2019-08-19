//A Blast From the Past at Wild Adventures

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

VALDOSTA, Ga – Saturday night, Wild Adventures hosted the “I love the 90s” concert.

The concert featured a handful of influential Hip-Hop and R&B artists: All-4-One l, Young MC, Color Me Bad and Coolio.

All of the artist put on a performance of their most well-known songs and they surely got the crowd moving. Young MC opened the show with his hit “Bust a Move,” followed by Color Me Badd’s performance.

All-4-One performed their hits and some other popular song from the 90s including Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” and closed out with their hit, “I Swear.”

During his performance, Coolio stated that, “If you don’t know who I am, you must be about three-years-old,” and he was not wrong. He put on all of his classics, including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “C U When U Get There.” Even with the crowd ranging from teens to those who might remember his very first performance vividly, everyone was still up, moving, and singing along.

All of the performers put on an excellent and nostalgic show that had the concertgoers going home and reminiscing.

If you want to enjoy more performances that will take you back, you can find other concerts dates for these artists below.

All-4-One, All-4-One.com

Young MC, Facebook.com

Color Me Badd, ColorMeBaddMusic.com

Coolio, CoolioWorld.com