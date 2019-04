Share with friends













VALDOSTA – One of the best golfers ever, Jack Nicklaus, is appearing at the 2019 Georgia Christian School dinner this year.

The dinner will take place on November 14th, 2019. This benefit dinner started in 2008 with Charlie Ward and has continued ever since.

Contact the school or email blawson@georgiachristian.org for more information to attend the benefit dinner.

