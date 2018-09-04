//First Annual Winnersville Fitness Car Show Oct. 20

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The first annual Winnersville Fitness Car Show will be held on October 20 from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

Spectators are welcomed for free, donations gladly accepted. All proceeds will go to The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County and Hospice of South Georgia.

All makes and models are welcome.

Early bird registration begins at 8:30 a.m., ending at 10 a.m.

Entry fee is $15 during the week of show. Early registration is $10 until October 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Awards will be presented at 2:45 p.m. for Winnersville Choice, Humane Society Choice, Hospice Choice, Valdosta Raiders Choice, and Kids Choice.