//One-Click Emergency Support for Biz Disasters

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Nexxtep Technology Services, Inc., an IT consulting firm based in Valdosta, recently launched a custom-designed IoT (Internet of Things) Hero Button. This cloud-connected device allows users to notify the Nexxtep support team with the click of a button

The Hero Button is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT button custom programmed by Nexxtep’s development team with a business’s contact information. When an IT disaster such as hardware failure or cyber-attack strikes, customers simply press the button and Nexxtep’s support team receives the business’s contact info by phone, email and their internal messaging system. The Hero Button is designed to give business owners peace of mind and make it easier than ever to contact support in the event that IT issues arise.

Stuart Avera, Nexxtep VP and creator of the Hero Button said, “We’re always eager to show companies the level of support they should expect from an IT provider. The Hero Button takes IT support to the next level by making it simple to contact us while demonstrating how responsive our support team is.”

Any business with 5 or more workstations located in Georgia or Florida may request a Nexxtep Hero Button. Nexxtep will give Hero buttons to the first 30 organizations that request one. Existing Nexxtep clients are excluded from this offer. There is a limit of one IoT button per business/organization.

About Nexxtep Technology Services, Inc.

Nexxtep Technology Services is an Amazon AWS certified partner that specializes in providing cloud computing and IT services to small and mid-sized businesses throughout the Southeastern United States. The company was founded in 2002 by Paul Nichols, Stuart Avera, Ryan Williams and Bart Shiver. You can learn more about them on their website at www.nexxtep.com.