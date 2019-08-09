//Advanced Dental Care- Protecting Smiles for 19 Years

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA, Ga – Since 2000, Advanced Dental Care has been committed to providing the best dental care available. Founded by Dr. Ashley Moorman and Dr. Barclay Woodward, the team at Advanced Dental Care is dedicated to protecting your smile.

Growing up, Dr. Ashley Moorman aspired to be a dentist just like his father, Dr. Bill Moorman. After obtaining his dental degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1996, he moved back to Valdosta, where he worked alongside his father for two years.

After graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Biology, Dr. Woodward also went on to the Medical College of Georgia, obtaining his dental degree in 1998. After becoming partners with Dr. Moorman in 2000, the two went on to open Advanced Dental Care.

A.D.C.’s primary location, 3211 Wildwood Plantation Drive

The two are joined at their primary location, 3211 Wildwood Plantation Drive, by Dr. Bill Moorman, Ashley’s father. His history in the field of dentistry is extensive. After graduating from Valdosta State University with his degree in Biology and Chemistry, he went on to the University of Louisville, receiving his D.M.D. degree with honors. He then joined the U.S. Navy, serving as 2nd Lt. at Paris Island dental detachment for two years. He opened his own dental practice in 1971, before joining the team at Advanced Dental Care in 2006.

One look through their patient testimonials and it’s not hard to see why their office has been routinely nominated for Best Dentist. Brooke Cunningham, a current patient of Advanced Dental Care, says “Having been a patient since I was 3 years old, ADC has always taken care of my smile with gentle care and a great staff.”

And the team at A.D.C. has no plans of slowing down. They have opened a second office at 3362 Greystone Way, bringing Dr. Hardy Gray on board.

A.D.C.’s second location, 3362 Greystone Way

After graduating from Georgia Southern in 2005 with a degree in Civil Engineering, Dr. Gray went on to work in the engineering field for five years. While engineering was something he greatly enjoyed, he wanted to help people on a personal level. He returned to Georgia Southern, graduating in 2012 with a degree in Biology, then going on to the Medical College of Georgia, graduating with his dental degree in 2016.

On August 22 at 5 p.m., Advanced Dental Care will be hosting “Business After Hours”, a networking event. It will be held at A.D.C.’s new location, 3362 Greystone Way. If you have any questions, contact Karil Brockington at (229) 247-8100.

