//Studio 112 Salon Grand Opening Aug. 10

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – Brooke Starr, aka “Dixie Diva” – the sultry-voiced DJ from Kix Country – is moving on up in the hair stylist echelon to a new downtown location.

Going into business with longtime stylist Nancy Evans, the two put their coiffed heads together and decided they would turn 112 Hill Avenue downtown into their own salon.

The interior of Studio 112 on Hill Avenue has been recently renovated

Evans had been doing hair for 18 years. When she talked to Starr the tumblers in the lock fell into place.

“It’s very exciting, a little scary,” Evans said, “And I know this is the right time for me to come out of my shell. It’s really exciting to become a business owner. Two months ago I never thought I’d leave my comfort zone and start a business but we put our heads together and said why not us? Something just clicked!”

Partners made in the heaven of Downtown Valdosta!

The beautifully renovated location was once was a soda fountain “back in the day.” There is lovely exposed brick, hardwood floors, the remnants of an old elevator, and Cranford Apartments upstairs (an entire community of ready heads to style).

Studio 112 will be a “melting pot”

Studio 112 will be the newest addition to downtown’s super eclectic, still-burgeoning artistic mecca.

When Valdosta Today went to visit the location, Brooke Starr was already working on her first official customer. The plumbing wasn’t to be hooked up until the next day but it was a dry cut so the fella was proud to be her inaugural client.

There will be six stylists total, including Starr and Evans. Latoya Beaufort will be one of the six and they are still collecting the remaining stable.

They are welcoming lots of diversity, open to all kinds of styling – loving the open flair that downtown living and commerce typically fosters.

Their grand opening will be August 10 at 10 a.m.

Call 229-740-9021 or 229-560-6954 for appointments.

During a tour of the location, Starr points to a small square cut in the hardwood floors and said, “Fun fact. During prohibition, this was a speakeasy and that’s where they would hide their liquor!”

Fun Fact: Studio 112 used to be a speakeasy

Starr’s famous “Selfie Wall” will be part of Studio 112, which blew up on her Instagram account. They’re batting around lots of ideas, maybe coffee Fridays, and are devoted to being a “melting pot,” displaying art of a regular art (take note, artists!), waxing, extensions, and they’re also offering Olaplex.