//Valdosta Native Opens Financial Consultation Biz

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native, Tanita Daniels is the visionary behind, Straightpoint Solutions, LLC. Currently residing in Savannah, Georgia, Daniels consults with medium to small businesses and nonprofits to educate, empower and stream line financial governance and accountability.

Founded in 2016, Straightpoint Solutions provides various services to clients including but not limited to: bookkeeping procedures, Quickbooks setup and management, data entry, general administrative duties and much more.

Daniels has Over 14 years of nonprofit and corporate based experience, which includes full general ledger accounting, accounting system implementation, government reporting, financial analysis and reporting, fixed assets, contract/grant management, accounts payable, payroll and procurement. Maintaining a strong work ethic and commitment to carrying out organizational directives in an efficient and timely manner.

Daniels plans to use her passion and experience to educate and support nonprofits and business owners so they are successful and reaching their long and short term goals.