//Payless Stores to Shutter

Discount shoe seller Payless will begin liquidation sales at its U.S. stores Sunday, February 17.

There are two Payless stores in Valdosta, at the mall and in the Walmart shopping complex on Inner Perimeter Road.”We expect all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Liquidation sales will begin on Feb. 17.

Reuters reported on Friday that the discount shoe retailer plans to close all of its U.S. stores as part of a bankruptcy filing later this month.

The closings would affect about 2,300 U.S. stores, according to the Reuters report. Sources told Reuters that a buyer could still crop up.

Below is the full statement from Payless:

“Payless will begin liquidation sales at its U.S. and Puerto Rico stores on February 17, 2019, and is winding down its e-commerce operations. We expect all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May. This process does not affect the Company’s franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual.”

Payless currently operates over 2,700 stores in North America and Puerto Rico.