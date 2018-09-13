//Deal: Global Callcenter Solutions to create 600 jobs in Columbus

“Georgia is a global hub for communications services thanks to our technology infrastructure and skilled workforce,” said Deal. “As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia’s economic environment will provide a solid foundation for GCS to serve its growing customer base. We appreciate GCS’ investment in Columbus and look forward to further strengthening this partnership in the years to come.”

GCS caters to the needs of cable television and broadband service providers. The company provides turnkey, full customer lifecycle management services including inbound customer care, design and implementation of customer retention strategies, and sales.

“Our clients have customer households numbering in the millions, and are very careful about the care they receive,” said GCS Vice President of Operations Jasmine Mendoza. “Customer service centers must be in areas where there is no question of the quality, ability, and skill level of the employees. We’re convinced that our clients will be treated by our new Georgia staff with the utmost of care and concern. We plan on making this a long partnership with a great state and the community of Columbus, Georgia.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome GCS to Columbus,” said Russ Carreker, chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus. “GCS will provide hundreds of jobs for our citizens and repurpose a former retail center that can spur future development in the area. Our partners at the Greater Columbus Chamber, specifically Brian Sillitto, did a wonderful job selling all Columbus has to offer and I thank him for his efforts.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Randall Toussaint represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Georgia Power, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Columbus.

“Today’s announcement is a great achievement for GCS and is certainly welcome news for our state’s economy,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “GCS will have access to a skilled workforce, a thriving pro-business climate and a network of leading companies who have found success in Columbus. We look forward to its future in Georgia.”