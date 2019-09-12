//Woman Ordered to Pay Back $196k in Benefits After Hiding Mother’s Death For Twenty Years.

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – Federal prosecutors say a woman who hid her mother’s death for nearly 20 years must pay back thousands of dollars to the government.

Dyann E. Ramo, 66, of Canton, pled guilty to one count of theft of government funds and was ordered to pay $196,067 in restitution, said U.S. Attorney BJay Pak in a statement Wednesday.

Ramo’s mother died in 1999, but her death was never reported to Social Security. In 2013, 2014 and 2018 Social Security employees tried to confirm that the mother was alive – Ramos insisted that she was, said Pak.

Ramo also claimed that her mother’s death certificate was a mistake and impersonated her mother on the phone twice.

“Ramo went to great lengths to conceal her theft and enjoy the benefits to which she was not entitled,” Pak said. “She continued her deception until she was indicted by a grand jury.” (AJC)

Ramo pled guilty earlier this year in May. She was sentenced to three years probation, with the first year in home confinement, and 200 hours of community service. This is in addition to the restitution payment.