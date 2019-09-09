//GA Man Catches Largest Alligator, Breaks Record

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – A Georgia man breaks the states record for largest alligator by catching a 14-foot gator on a hunting trip.

“It was just unbelievable, you really can’t describe it … It was just wild,” Derrick Snelson told WSBTV. Snelson didn’t realize just how large the reptile was until he got it inside of his boat.

It took the five-person crew five hours to capture the 700 pound alligator.

Snelson has already skinned the animal for the meat, but he also plans to have the gator mounted.

“We’ll have it life-size mounted. I guess I’ll have to build a house around it,” Snelson joked. “It’s gonna be a monster lying on the living room floor for a while.”

Georgia’s official hunting season started at sunset on August 16 and ends at sunrise on October 7. Hunters must have a special license and are permitted one catch.