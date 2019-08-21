//Abandoned in Dumpster as Baby, GA Woman Looks for Rescuers

Share with friends











FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – In 1983 an infant was abandoned at Prado Business Mall in Atlanta, Georgia. The now 36-year-old woman is turning to social media to help her find the woman that found her, according to 11Alive.

Amanda Jones started the search for her rescuers after she had seen the video rescue of Baby India and how she was cared for by her rescuers earlier this year.

She was able to get help from the now retired detective, Detective Joyce Vaughn, who worked the case back in 1983. Vaughn, who currently lives in Texas, is now in contact with Fulton County Police with hopes of getting notes from the case.

Jones is asking that anyone with information to email her at babyjanwinter@gmail.com or her Facebook page.