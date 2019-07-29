//Hemp Growing Rules Laid Out for GA Farmers

Share with friends











ATLANTA – The General Assembly and Governor Brian Kemp made it legal for farmers to grow hemp this year – but only for rope and CBD oil.

But in order to do so, farmers will have to pay an annual fee, submit to inspections and keep accurate harvest records, AJC reported.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture is accepting public comments on the rules until Aug. 12.

Crop growing can’t get going until the state finalizes these rules, but as it stands the rules go a little something like this:

An annual hemp grower license would cost $50 per acre, up to a $5,000 maximum, and a hemp processor permit would cost $25,000 up front and $10,000 every year thereafter.

Hemp licenses can be applied for as soon as the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives its approval and once licensed, licensees must undergo inspection and sampling of their products to insure they do not exceed the legal 0.3% THC limit. If they do, the crops will be destroyed.

In other words, if the farmer’s growing hemp produce strong enough plants to actually intoxicate a user, they lose their entire supply.

Unlike marijuana, hemp contains little or no THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

More information about the proposed rules and how to submit written comments can be found on the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s website.

AJC also reported that Georgia lawmakers this year also approved medical marijuana sales for registered patients, but the licensing process for that program hasn’t started yet.