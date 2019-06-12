//Dog Fighting Ring Broken Up

Share with friends











GADSDEN CO. Fla. — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday, June 11 about a multi-jurisdictional drug and dog fighting investigation from which eight individuals were federally indicted for 83 counts.

According to the Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, following the seizure, the United States Marshals Service took custody of the animals.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, The United States Marshals Service, the US Department of Agriculture, US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Chattahoochee Police Department, Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun’s Sheriff Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Florida National Guard Counterdrug Program.

Multiple operations have been found across North Florida since 2014.

Over 100 dogs were bought, bred and trained to fight. The Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young shares the reality, saying, “They are actually imported in here for one thing and that’s to fight.”