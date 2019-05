Share with friends











McINTOSH CO, Ga. – On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, a joint investigation by the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, DEA, ATF, and Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) led to the seizure of one kilogram of heroin and approximately $333,000.00 in U.S. Currency. One subject is in custody and an active investigation is underway, thus additional details are being withheld at this time.