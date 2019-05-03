//3 GA High School Students Charged With Sodomy

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

ATLANTA, Ga. – Three students from Grady High School are each being charged with multiple crimes – including the sexual assault on a 14-year-old in a restroom at Piedmont Park, which occurred on the morning of May 8, AJC reported Tuesday.

The charges they faced in detail were a count of false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, and criminal attempt.

On Wednesday morning, the victim skipped second period with a friend.

They planned to go to the park after 10 a.m.

That friend then invited two other boys to join the both of them.

Two of the boys tried to coerce her into sex with them but she resisted until one of them raped her in the family bathroom at the park.

The boys left her and took her belongings with them.

She was able to make her way back to school but not the same way she left – in tears.

A student notified one of the teachers about the assault which led to the boys’ arrest.

The female student was taken to the hospital.

The school system is aware of the situation and is working with Atlanta police to ensure that everything is handled properly.

