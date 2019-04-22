//Georgia Officer Kills Peeping Tom

Share with friends













ATHENS, Ga. – On Saturday night around 11:40 p.m., an Athens-Clarke County police officer opened fire at a suspected “peeping tom” after he waved a shotgun at the officers at his residence.

Preliminary information indicates that on April 20, 2019 two Athens-Clarke County Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting harassment near 1249 Hull Road in Athens. According to a statement released by the GBI, the officers met with the caller and attempted to make contact with the other party, who resided at the 1249 Hull Road address.

Officers knocked on the door and announced they were police officers. Before answering the door, one of the officers saw a man inside with a weapon. The officers moved back from the door and gave repeated commands to put down the weapon.

The man inside, later identified as Carlton Steve Brooks, 63, opened the door with a shotgun in his hands. Brooks pointed the weapon towards one of the officers, who then fired twice. Brooks was fatally wounded during the incident.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The police officers immediately administered medical attention to the man when EMS arrived, who took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer is currently on administrative leave with pay and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will further investigate the shooting.