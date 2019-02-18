//Florida Woman with Autism Practicing Law

Share with friends













MIAMI, Fla. – A woman in Florida diagnosed with autism as a child is now an attorney.

Haley Moss, 24, was admitted to the Florida Bar in January and is now a practicing law at the Zumpano Patricios firm, which is based in Coral Gables.

Moss is a published author, a law school graduate and a lawyer, but when she was diagnosed with autism at three-years-old, doctors told her parents she would never graduate high school, obtain a driver’s license or interact socially.

Moss credits her parents for their mantra regarding her diagnosis, “don’t deny the diagnosis, embrace it,” according to the Daily Business Review.

Moss also believes her great memory and ability to self-reflect for helping her as a law student at the University of Miami.

The firm’s co-founder and managing shareholder, Joseph Zumpano, offered Moss a job before she passed the bar exam, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

“When I was introduced to Haley by a former lawyer at our firm, I immediately picked up on the fact that she was obviously brilliant – brilliant and a good person,” Zumpano said, who is also a father of an autistic teen.

This made his decision to hire Moss personal.

“As a core value, we wanted to be the first firm to bring in an openly autistic lawyer and make the point that if you align people to their strengths, then given the chance, they excel,” Zumpano said.

Zumpano told the Daily Business Review he knows of only three or four other attorneys with autism, most of whom work in the public sector.

“Just never give up,” they told the Daily Business Review. “Don’t put up limits and boundaries on your child. Different can be extraordinary.”