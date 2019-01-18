//Couple Charged with Child Porn, Bestiality

Share with friends













SOURCE: WALB

PELHAM, GA – A Pelham couple was arrested for child pornography on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

Michael Scott King, 40, and his wife, Tina Marie King, 42, were arrested after Pelham Police Department officers and U.S. Homeland Security investigators searched their home and discovered a “plethora of pornographic images involving children,” according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick.

According to the PPD, images of the couple involved in sexual acts with the family pet were also found, adding charges of bestiality

The investigation revealed that Michael had been sharing the pornographic images of children on internet services. He was charged with possession of child pornography.

Chief McCormick said the search warrant was obtained after a joint investigation between the Pelham Police Department and Homeland Security into the distribution and possession of child pornography.