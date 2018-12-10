//Man Struck, Killed by USPS Truck in Albany

ALBANY, Ga – According to a report from the Albany Police Department, Glenn Osborne Kelley, 55, was hit by a mail truck while in his wheelchair on East Broad Avenue before 7 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Kelley was traveling eastbound on East Broad Avenue in the westbound lane on his Elite SS Motorized Wheelchair when a postal truck driven by a 50-year-old man, collided head-on with him as he was traveling westbound.

The postal truck driver has not been charged and stated he did not see Kelley in his wheelchair until impact.