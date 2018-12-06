//FBI Seeking Info in Child Exploitation Investigation

SOURCE: FBI.gov

SACRAMENTO, CA – The FBI’s Sacramento Field Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify potential victims of Nikko Adolfo Perez, a 26-year-old United States citizen who recently resided in Atwater, California. Perez was born in Turlock, located in Stanislaus County, California, and has lived in Livingston and Atwater, both located in Merced County, California.

Perez is currently in federal custody charged with allegations of sexual exploitation of children, one count of coercion or enticement of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography.

These charges are allegations at this time and Perez is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court proceedings.

Perez is alleged to have used social media platforms and email to victimize two boys, ages 8 and 10, by allegedly coercing them into creating and then sending to him images of them engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Since this exploitation uses online avenues, it is considered a nationally-relevant investigation of which everyone should pay close attention.

Perez allegedly offered to pay the boys with online credits if they engaged in the requested sexual acts or poses. Perez allegedly then threatened to disseminate images of the victims engaged in

sexually explicit conduct if the victims reported him.

He also allegedly threatened to harm family members of the victims.

Investigators are aware of additional victims who have yet to be identified.

Aliases alleged to have been used during communication with victims include: calicomrade, rere752, myxamatosis1992, bodysnatcherr1, Nikkonik92, and Captainamerica272018.

Persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court proceedings.

If you have information regarding the pending prosecution, or you believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Nikko Adolfo Perez, the FBI requests that you come forward.

Victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal law. Additionally,the FBI may be able to assist you with finding resources in your country if you live overseas.

Please contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and selecting the option for the Nikko Adolfo Perez investigation. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.