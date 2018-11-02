//Judge Won’t Suspend Order Regarding Absentee Ballots

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

ATLANTA – Federal U.S. District Judge Leigh May ordered the state to stop rejecting ballots and applications due to signature mismatches without giving voters a chance to fix it. Judge May refuses to suspend her order governing Georgia election officials’ handling of absentee ballots and applications with mismatched signatures while the sitting Secretary of State – and candidate for governor – Brian Kemp, appeals it.

Judge May gave a procedure that would solve the signature discrepancies, insisting that they must be used for the November 6 midterm elections.

Kemp’s attorneys asked Judge May to suspend the order pending their appealed but she said Tuesday, October 30, that her order won’t burden election officials.

“The court finds that the public interest is best served by allowing qualified absentee voters to vote and have their votes counted,” May wrote in her ruling.