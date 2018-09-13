//A-10 Warthog Wing Replacement to be Funded

Share with friends













WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08), a member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), joined twelve of his colleagues in sending a bicameral letter to the Defense Appropriations Conference Committee urging funding for the replacement of A-10C Thunderbolt II “Warthog” wings to be included in the Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) Defense Appropriations bill.

“When we talk about defeating ISIS, the A-10 Warthogs are a critical component of that mission, and with this measure we can ensure the A-10’s unique close ground cover and combat capabilities can continue to protect and support our warfighters in theater,” said Rep. Scott. “I urge the Defense Appropriations Conference Committee to include much needed funding for the A-10s in their final bill to ensure this critical ground support can continue to aid ground troops around the world.”

The A-10 provides Close Air Support and Combat Search-And-Rescue capability unmatched by any other aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory. No other fixed-wing airframes are as proficient as the A-10 in operating in rugged environments, low visibility, and very low altitudes. The A-10C has been instrumental in the fight against ISIS, and its armored capabilities and armament have aided in its critical deployments to the Demilitarized Zone south of the North Korean border, Eastern Europe and the Baltics in face of Russian aggression, and missions in the South China Sea after illegal Chinese military expansion in the region.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019. Included in the FY19 NDAA was an amendment co-sponsored by Rep. Scott to provide an additional $65 million in funding to replace wings on the A-10C “Warthog” fleet, some of which are based at Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta, GA. Although passed through the NDAA, the measure must still be appropriated through the Defense Appropriations bill.

Joining Rep. Scott on the letter are U.S. Representatives Martha McSally (AZ-02), Paul Cook (CA-08), Jim Banks (IN-03), Walter Jones (NC-03), Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Buddy Carter (GA-01), Mike Turner (OH-10), and Mike Coffman (CO-06), as well as U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA), David Perdue (R-GA), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).