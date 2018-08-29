//New Archery Range at Paradise Public Fishing Area

This range is one of 22 archery ranges currently available on public land, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“This new range will serve as a nearby resource for area archers and bow hunters, as well as local school groups participating in the National Archery in Schools Program,” says Matthew Swords, shooting sports coordinator for the South Central Georgia area.

The archery facility at Paradise PFA consists of a static range with five lanes from 10 to 50 yards in length. Here, archers can shoot into large “bow butt” targets that are secured into freestanding target sheds.

Range visitors will need to provide their own gear. To reduce impact to targets, broadheads are not allowed. This unstaffed archery range will be available from sunrise to sunset.

This range was developed and constructed using Federal Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Program funds. Funds for this program are generated through an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Funds are granted on the State level based on several factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses in Georgia.

Users of the range (if age 16 and up) will be required to have a valid recreational license in order to use the facility, such as a hunting or fishing license.Hunters may purchase licenses online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at license vendor locations (list of vendors available online).

For more information on public archery ranges in Georgia, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/locations/ranges.