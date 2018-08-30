//Former postal employee arrested for burglarizing post office

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia Press Release:

ATLANTA – Zachary Adam Johnson, a former postal employee, has been arraigned on federal charges for allegedly burglarizing a post office, stealing mail, and negotiating forged checks. Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 16, 2018.

“Johnson allegedly abused his position as a former postal employee to exploit the U.S. mail system in order to steal identities and commit bank fraud, said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “We are determined to safeguard our citizens from identify theft, as well as protecting the integrity of the postal and banking systems from these types of schemes.”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service remains dedicated to the mission of protecting the nation’s mail system from criminal misuse,” said David M. McGinnis, Inspector in Charge of the Charlotte Division. “By working together with the Snellville Police Department, we were able to apprehend a subject that stole for his personal financial gain. The public can rest assured that Postal Inspectors will continue to maintain America’s confidence in the integrity of the U.S. Postal Service.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: On June 26, 2018, Johnson was captured on a surveillance camera allegedly cashing a forged check at a SunTrust bank in Loganville, Georgia. On June 28, 2018, Johnson attempted to cash another forged check at a Regions Bank in Snellville, Georgia. Alert bank employees at Regions Bank recognized that the account holder’s signature looked suspicious, and called their customer to confirm whether he had written the check. After learning that the check was forged, the bank employees called the local police. Johnson was arrested by the Snellville Police Department and later released on bond.

While on bond, Johnson was captured twice on a surveillance camera, allegedly stealing letters and parcels from a U.S. Post Office on Oak Road in Snellville. A search of Johnson’s car revealed a large quantity of stolen mail.

Zachary Adam Johnson, 41, of Snellville, Georgia was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins, III on federal charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, postal burglary, and mail theft on August 28, 2018. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alana R. Black is prosecuting the case.