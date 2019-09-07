//Lt. Gov. Duncan Talks Tech with Valdosta Game Changer

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan recently shared his views on education, technology, Medicaid coverage, and rural healthcare in Georgia on a segment of The Game Changers with Angela Ward.

Ward, a young professional Valdostan with big goals, is building a wide array of interviews with people on local, state, regional, and eventually national levels using The Game Changers with Angela Ward platform.

Her interview with Duncan discussed how through the use of innovations and investments, he plans to bring education to “new heights.”

“In the next three years, there will be an opportunity for every high school in Georgia to offer a computer science curriculum,” Duncan told Ward. He foresees this as a huge component in creating and training a workforce for the global economy.

Duncan is also focusing on making the peach state the technology capital of the east coast, setting an example for the nation.

