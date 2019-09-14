//BREAKING: Special Weather Statement
Local NewsSeptember 14, 2019

BREAKING: Special Weather Statement

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... 
 
At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers, 
extending from near Nashville to Moody Air Force Base to near 
Mayday. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.

Winds gusts in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy downpours, and 
some lightning will be possible with this activity.

Locations impacted include... 
Madison, Lake Park, Nashville, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, 
Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, 
Dasher, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Reed Bingham State Park, Barretts, New 
Lois and Massee.

