//BREAKING: Special Weather Statement

Share with friends











SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers, extending from near Nashville to Moody Air Force Base to near Mayday. Movement was southwest at 25 mph. Winds gusts in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy downpours, and some lightning will be possible with this activity. Locations impacted include... Madison, Lake Park, Nashville, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Reed Bingham State Park, Barretts, New Lois and Massee.