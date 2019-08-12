//Valdosta Family Home Lost in Fire

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga – After a 2 a.m. fire on Thursday, August 8, one Valdosta family home is in ruins.

Near the corner of Tyndall Drive and Fawnridge Road, the damage caused by the fire is extensive. When firefighters arrived on scene early Thursday morning, they said flames were coming from both floors of the home. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The owner of the home and his family are currently staying with family friends. He shared that he hasn’t been back in the house since the fire, partially because he is scared of residual smoke inhalation risk.

He says that it is going to take him and his family months of work to repair the thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Xavia Mentir, a nearby resident, told WALB, “I think it’s bad. I’ve been in situations where you have to go from this place to this place. I really hope they get themselves together and things back right. Terrible situation. Terrible situation.”

