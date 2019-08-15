//Food Truck Thursday Rescheduled

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Due to predicted inclement weather, the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street have rescheduled Food Truck Thursday. The Food Truck event will be held on Tuesday, August 20.

The event will be taking place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Lee Street, Downtown across from City Hall. Parking spaces will be available directly across from the field at the McKey Street lot, the corner of Hill Avenue and Ashley Street, Toombs Street, the City Hall annex plus tons of on-street parking throughout downtown!

We invite the community to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy this event in Downtown Valdosta!

For more information please call Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.