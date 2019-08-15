//Exit 11 Construction to Begin Next Year

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, some big changes are coming to Exit 11, as GDOT is looking to build a roundabout on each side.

The multi-million dollar project is expected to begin construction sometime next year.

The project has been in the works for years, and now officials with the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization are looking for design feedback from the general public.

People looking to give their opinions and feedback can do so through an online public comment period. The public will have the chance to address some amendments to the Transportation Improvement Plan and the 20-40 Transportation Vision Plan.

“Some of the concerns from local companies here have been the designs of them and the ability for large trucks to use them. So the GDOT engineers are taking a much closer look at this project and this amendment allocates a few more funds,” said Transit and Mobility Coordinator J.D. Dillard.

The Exit 11 interchange is just one of several major construction projects in the works.

