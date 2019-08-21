//Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 20, 2019 at approximately 7 a.m. officers from the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 2000 Block of West Hill Avenue about an armed robbery of Mitt’s Food Mart.

An employee reported the crime.

Upon arrival the victim reported an unknown male entered the business with a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of money the offender left the location in an unknown vehicle that was parked near the business. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and processed evidence at the scene.

“Luckily no one was injured during this incident and we need assistance from the community to identify the offender,” stated VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “If you were in the area at the time of this robbery and you noticed anything, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229)293-3145.”

This investigation is on going.