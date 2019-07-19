//VFD Moves On Up the Ladder

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Friday, July 19, The Valdosta Fire Department held a promotion ceremony in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, located at 300 N. Lee Street.

The event recognized the following VFD staff in the presence of their families, coworkers, and friends.

Firefighter – Patrick Brinson, Matthew Estenson, Jarvese Gilliard, and Gabe Luke

From Firefighter to Sergeant – Carlton Couch

From Sergeant to Lieutenant – Trey Cothron, Scott Garren, and Ryan Strickland

From Lieutenant to Battalion Chief – John Herpin

“Each of these members have worked hard to advance within the Valdosta Fire Department. They take pride in serving the Valdosta community. I look forward to working with each of them in their new positions of leadership as we work together to advance the goals of the department,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

“During our lifetime we set goals for ourselves, today these nine members of the Valdosta Fire Department can be proud for achieving their own goals. These firefighters dedicate their life to serving the people of Valdosta. We are so proud of the men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.



