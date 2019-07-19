//VFD Moves On Up the Ladder

VALDOSTA – On Friday, July 19, The Valdosta Fire Department held a promotion ceremony in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, located at 300 N. Lee Street.
The event recognized the following VFD staff in the presence of their families, coworkers, and friends.
Firefighter – Patrick Brinson, Matthew Estenson, Jarvese Gilliard, and Gabe Luke
From Firefighter to Sergeant – Carlton Couch
From Sergeant to Lieutenant – Trey Cothron, Scott Garren, and Ryan Strickland
From Lieutenant to Battalion Chief – John Herpin
“Each of these members have worked hard to advance within the Valdosta Fire Department. They take pride in serving the Valdosta community. I look forward to working with each of them in their new positions of leadership as we work together to advance the goals of the department,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.
“During
our lifetime we set goals for ourselves, today these nine members of the Valdosta
Fire Department can be proud for achieving their own goals. These firefighters
dedicate their life to serving the people of Valdosta. We are so proud of the
men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department,” said
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.